Coming of Age display – Tiernan Bradley makes successful GBM debut

Tiernan Bradley’s name will most definitely be spelt right on GBM Sports’ next fight poster, in fact, the Tyrone native may actually feature more prominently on the fight night artwork after an impressive display in England tonight.

‘Irish TB’ admitted he was upset his name appeared wrong on the ‘Coming of Age’ pre-fight poster and promised to produce a ‘remember the name’ performance in Rotherman as a result.

He delivered on that promise when defeating Miguel Cesario Antinto. The Tyrone fighter didn’t get the statement stoppage against a fighter who brought Harlem Eubank 10 rounds but looked as impressive against the tough Argentine as any of the names that have previously shared the ring with him.

Bradley showed both sides to his game producing fight and flair en route to a whitewash 80-72.

The Brighton-trained Irish fighter spent parts of rounds picking shots and using his boxing IQ to frustrate his opponent but also managed to hurt Antinto, showing power an ability to fight when required.

Indeed, the 27-year-old flirted with the stoppage on several occasions thanks in particular to some vicious body work.

It didn’t come as Antinto showed stubborn resistance, something which may have left Bradley frustrated but his team will be delighted with how he performed as well as the fact he banked eight high-paced rounds.

Bradley planted his feet from the first bell and looked knockout-keen. He stayed in range and fought behind a solid jab. The adventurous approach meant his opponent was able to land a few of his own but the Tyrone native began to hurt the Spain-based Argenitne in the last minute of the opener. An uppercut and vicious shot to the body shot in particular put manners on the game opponent.

The second saw Bradley consult his skills a bit more. The solid jab was still there but he picked cleaner shots and was happy to go on the back foot on occasion.

At that stage, it looked like the Argentine may be feeling the power and pace but he responded well in the third, looking to work the body himself and calling Bradley to fight.

It was apparent it was a step up for the 27-year-old but as he predicted the tougher and more adventurous the opponent the better the performance.

Bradley was enjoying himself against game Antino in the fourth before a perfectly placed body shot hurt his opponent and looked to open the door for the stoppage.

El Gato was still there in the fifth but looked to be wilting under the pressure. He was particularly worried about the body shots but a period of showboating by the Omagh man gave his foe temporary reprieve and some time to breathe.

Although the fight and flair of Bradley was still on display and he finished the session strong.

The 30-year-old away fighter took some real punishment in the next, on the receiving end of all manner of well-picked Bradley punches but continued to find a response anytime the referee considered stepping in.

As a result, he took Bradley into the seventh round for the first time in his career. It was hands down as Bradley began to toy with Antinto in the penultimate stanza. By that stage, it looked like he may be happy to bank the rounds against a tough opponent who played his part in an entertaining clash.

However, in true Bradley fashion, he went for the grandstand finish and looked for the knockout in the last, although true to his nature the South American remained stubborn to the last.

The win sees the Omagh fighter increase to 9-0 he hopes to enter double figures in May.