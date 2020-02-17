Leigh Wood confident he can solve the Tyrone McCullagh mystery

Leigh Wood is fully confident of beating anyone at Friday’s sold out Golden Contract semi-finals – but knows less about Tyrone McCullagh than his other two potential opponents.

Nottingham favourite Wood blasted into the final four of the featherweights by outgunning Davey Oliver Joyce back in October and is joined in Tuesday’s all-important draw by McCullagh, Ryan Walsh and Jazza Dickens.

Although ‘Lethal’ knows more about reigning British champion Walsh and IBF European ranking title holder Dickens, he’s also confident of getting to grips with the elusive WBO European ranking title-holder McCullagh.

Wood said: “I’ve watched a lot of the opponents apart from McCullagh. Regardless, we’re just preparing for all of the various styles the same way we normally do.

“There’s not one of them in particular I’d prefer to face in the semi-finals. Each one is different but I believe I’d adapt to beat them all so it’s a level playing field.”

Wood has Golden Contract Irish previous, having stopped David Oliver Joyce in the quarterfinals.

“I was proud of my performance against Joyce in difficult circumstances and the atmosphere that night was amazing. I brought a big crowd and the one I’m bringing on Friday will be even bigger.

“It’s a special feeling to be sat at the back of the changing room and hear your name being chanted all the way up the back stairs. I can’t wait to get back to York Hall.

“It’s so good to be fighting on a really big platform. I’m building my name. Those who didn’t manage to get a ticket can still tune in on the night. All that is a bonus, though, because my performance will be good anyway.”

Friday’s fight night, which also includes the hotly-anticipated super-lightweight semi-finals, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.