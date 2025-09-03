World Boxing Championships Draw – Opponents and Path to Glory

Team Ireland now know exactly what awaits them at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, with the tournament draw taking place on the eve of competition.

The 17-strong squad will go to work at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.

Ireland’s campaign begins tomorrow, with Hession (60kg), Kelyn Cassidy (80kg), Daina Moorehouse (51kg), and Jenny Lehane (54kg) all stepping into the ring on opening day.

Friday sees another packed Irish schedule as Louis Rooney (50kg), Michaela Walsh (57kg), Grainne Walsh (65kg), Gavin Rafferty (75kg), and Martin McDonagh (90kg+) all make their first appearances.

Patsy Joyce (55kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Matthew McCole (70kg), Brian Kennedy (85kg), and Jack Marley (90kg) have also been handed opening-round byes whiel World Championship silver medal winners Aoife O’Rourke (75kg) and Lisa O’Rourke (70kg) are two wins away from a medal courtesy of a bye to the last 16.

Opening Opponents

Women

51kg: Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow) v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain) – THURSDAY 4th

Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow) v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain) – THURSDAY 4th 54kg: Jenny Lehane (DCU Boxing Club, Dublin) v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland) – THURSDAY 4th

Jenny Lehane (DCU Boxing Club, Dublin) v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland) – THURSDAY 4th 57kg: Michaela Walsh (Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast) v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia) FRIDAY 5th

Michaela Walsh (Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast) v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia) FRIDAY 5th 60kg: Zara Breslin (Tramore BC, Waterford) v Gizem Özer (Turkey) SATURDAY 6th

Zara Breslin (Tramore BC, Waterford) v Gizem Özer (Turkey) SATURDAY 6th 65kg: Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin) v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia) – FRIDAY 5th

Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin) v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia) – FRIDAY 5th 70kg: Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia) MONDAY 8th

Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia) MONDAY 8th 75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) v Monika Langerova (Czech Republic) SATURDAY 6th

Men