World Boxing Championships Draw – Opponents and Path to Glory
Team Ireland now know exactly what awaits them at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, with the tournament draw taking place on the eve of competition.
The 17-strong squad will go to work at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.
Ireland’s campaign begins tomorrow, with Hession (60kg), Kelyn Cassidy (80kg), Daina Moorehouse (51kg), and Jenny Lehane (54kg) all stepping into the ring on opening day.
Friday sees another packed Irish schedule as Louis Rooney (50kg), Michaela Walsh (57kg), Grainne Walsh (65kg), Gavin Rafferty (75kg), and Martin McDonagh (90kg+) all make their first appearances.
Patsy Joyce (55kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Matthew McCole (70kg), Brian Kennedy (85kg), and Jack Marley (90kg) have also been handed opening-round byes whiel World Championship silver medal winners Aoife O’Rourke (75kg) and Lisa O’Rourke (70kg) are two wins away from a medal courtesy of a bye to the last 16.
Opening Opponents
Women
- 51kg: Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow) v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain) – THURSDAY 4th
- 54kg: Jenny Lehane (DCU Boxing Club, Dublin) v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland) – THURSDAY 4th
- 57kg: Michaela Walsh (Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast) v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia) FRIDAY 5th
- 60kg: Zara Breslin (Tramore BC, Waterford) v Gizem Özer (Turkey) SATURDAY 6th
- 65kg: Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin) v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia) – FRIDAY 5th
- 70kg: Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia) MONDAY 8th
- 75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) v Monika Langerova (Czech Republic) SATURDAY 6th
Men
- 50kg: Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast) v Huthaifa Eshish (Jordan) – FRIDAY 5th
- 55kg: Patsy Joyce (Olympic BC, Mullingar, Westmeath) v Jong Hun Shin (Korea) -SUNDAY 7th
- 60kg: Adam Hession (Monivea BC, Galway) v Jacob Cassar (Australia) -THURSDAY 4th
- 65kg: Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim) v Ihlasbek Kochkarov (Turkmenistan) Sunday 7th
- 70kg: Matthew McCole (Illies Golden Gloves BC, Donegal) v Ronald Chavez (Philippines) – Saturday 6th
- 75kg: Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands BC) v Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan) -FRIDAY 5th
- 80kg: Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford) v Noel Pacheco (Dominican Republic) -THURSDAY 4th
- 85kg: Brian Kennedy (St. Brigid’s BC, Edenderry, Offaly) v winner of Germany/Ukraine
- 90kg: Jack Marley (Monkstown BC, Dublin) v winner of Kazakhstan/England
- 90kg+: Martin McDonagh (Galway BC) v Narender (India) – FRIDAY 5th