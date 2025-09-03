Ireland U19 European Championship Squad Confirmed

The Team Ireland team to contest the World Boxing European U19 Championship has been named.

The tournament, the first ever European U19 benchmark competition, will take place at the Černá Louka Arena in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic/Czechia from September 30th to October 9th.

The team includes 4 boxers from Dublin, 2 boxers from Louth, 2 boxers from Wexford, and 1 boxer apiece from Cork, Galway, Kildare, Waterford and Westmeath – all of whom are reigning national U19 champions. The team will be led and managed by Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey of Sliabh Luachra BC, and coached by members of Central Council’s Coaching Commission: Liam Cunningham (Saints BC), Ralph McKay (St. Paul’s, A), Aoife Hennigan (Swinford BC) and Garry Kehoe (Marble City BC).

The draw and technical meeting will take place on Monday, September 29th. Preliminaries and quarter finals will be boxed September 30th to October 5th. Monday, October 6th will be a rest day, and all semi finals will be boxed across the 7th and 8th. Finals will take place from 3pm on Sunday, October 9th.

All afternoon sessions will begin at 10am, Irish time, and all evening sessions will get underway at 3pm.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny