Michael Conlan: ‘There’s A World Title in Me’

Michael Conlan is confident the Irish fight fraternity will see why he remains confident he can live out his world title dream when he takes to the ring this Friday.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever boxers makes his Dublin debut on Friday and says he’ll climb through the 3Arena ropes with a smile on his face, real fight in his spirit, and a goal on his mind.

Ireland’s only male World Championship gold medal winner still holds professional world title hope and belief. The always confident natural talent’s belief is bolstered by his new team and how they have him firing going into this weekend’s Channel 5 broadcast, Jack Bateson bout.

“There’s a world title in me,” Conlan, who suffered world title heartbreak twice, says.

“I know there is, and the team I’m with now, the surroundings I have, I’m in the right place at the right time.”

The featherweight fan favourite, who returned after over a year out with victory over Asad Khan last March, says he is enjoying life under the watchful eye of Grant Smith at the Steel City gym – and points out a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“This is the happiest and the best I’ve been in camp in a very long time, and I’m very, very happy,” Conlan continued. “I’m in a great place and I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be an unbelievable night in Dublin and I just feel free, I feel loose and ready to rock.

“I’m an animal and I’ve sparred better than I’ve sparred in a long time, so everything’s on track, I’m ready.”

Conlan, who has been linked to Josh Warrington and a Leigh Wood rematch across the build-up, is fancied to beat the English fighter on Friday.

However, the 33-year-old is not overlooking the former Team GB European medal winner.

The Irish star knows his rival comes motivated to take a scalp, has the skillset to threaten, and has thus made sure he’s put in a camp worthy of the challenge.

“I’ve been in training camp for 12 weeks for this fight because I know it’s a fight I have to win and it’s his big fight, his big chance, and he’s going to come in there and try and do a job. I’m excited for that.

“I like Jack Bateson,” Conlan continues. “He’s a nice guy. If he wasn’t fighting me, I’d be his mate. He’s a family man. He’s from a boxing family and I have a lot of respect for him but I’m going to fight him and I have to beat him.”

