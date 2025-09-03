‘Explosive’: Kian Hederman Promises Fireworks on Pro Debut

Kian Hederman is promising an exciting and explosive start to pro-life this weekend.

The latest boxer off the Limerick production line makes his pro bow under sizable spotlight, having secured a slot on the Return of the Mick card.

The young prospect’s first bout without the vest will be in the 3Arena on a Channel 5-broadcast Waserman-promoted Michael Conlan card.

It’s a platform not afforded to many first timers and a stage the former OLOL and St Francis graduate plans to make the most of.

“I plan to be explosive and exciting,” the Treaty County man tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about his 3Arena start.

“I just want to perform. I had a long layoff, and I’m ready to be back in my element again.”

It’s that kind of mindset — along with his talent — that’s made Hedman a name to watch.

He’s developed under the tutelage of the Donovan’s and has trained alongside Andy Lee, where he shared sparring with Ben Whittaker, and even spent time living and learning with former world champion Joseph Parker.

“To live with Joe for a week — it was unreal,” he says. “But when you get in the ring with him, that’s when it gets real.”

His goal now? Make noise. And eventually, bring the show back home.

“Every boxer wants a homecoming. Someday, I want to bring boxing back to Limerick.”

Hedderman, an Irish champion at underage and senior level, was late starter in boxing. The sweet science wasn’t even on his radar until he was 17 as he was lacing up boots not gloves through his teens.

“Everyone in the estate played football or could fight — it was one or the other,” he laughs. “I played ball, that was the main thing.”

“I didn’t follow boxing. I used to run away from the club when I was younger.”

Then came a turning point: a visit to a gym where he saw Paddy Donovan training.

“He was 3-0 at the time, and I tapped him up straight away. That was it. I fell in love with pro boxing. I didn’t even care about amateurs at the start.”

Five years later, he’s a three-time national champ with a pro contract in hand.

“It’s mad how fast it happened. But now it’s time to go to the next level.”