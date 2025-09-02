Ireland’s World Championship Medal Record
Team Ireland will contest the first-ever World Championships under the World Boxing banner in Liverpool over the next week and a half.
A 17-strong team will look to increase an impressive medal haul as the current crop of female and male Irish number ones compete side by side in a World Championships for the first time.
The O’Rourke sisters Lisa and Aoife where Ireland’s big success story last time out, becoming the first siblings to secure silver medals at the same tournament.
The younger of the two, Aoife O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst, are Ireland’s most recent gold medal winners at the grade. Michael Conlan is Ireland’s only World Championship gold medal winner and Joe Ward’s 2017 silver in Hamburg is Ireland’s last male podium finish.
Katie Taylor is Ireland’s most successful World Championships competitor, with five gold and one bronze medal in her collection.
Below is a list of all our World Elite Championship medal winners.
Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Men’s Championships
1982 Munich
71kg Tommy Corr (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th
1989 Moscow
63.5kg Michael Carruth (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 10th
1993 Tampere
51kg Damaen Kelly (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th
1997 Budapest
81kg Stephen Kirk (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2001 Belfast
67kg James Moore (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 12th
2009 Milan
54kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2011 Baku
56kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2013 Almaty
75kg Jason Quigley (Silver)
81kg Joe Ward (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 6th
2015 Doha
56kg Michael Conlan (Gold)
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
75kg Michael O’Reilly (Bronze)
Medals table: 4th
2017 Hamburg
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
Medals table: 9th
Total: Gold 1, Silver 3, Bronze 9
Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Women’s Championships
New Delhi 2006
60kg Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table: Joint 6th
Ningbo 2008
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 7th
Barbados 2010
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table:Joint 6th
Qinhuangdao 2012
60kg; Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 5th
Jeju 2014
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table: Joint 5th
Astana 2016
64kg Kellie Harrington (Silver)
60kg Katie Taylor (Bronze)
Medals table: Joint 7th
New Delhi 2018
Kellie Harrington (Gold)
Istanbul 2022
Amy Broadhurst (Gold)
Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)
Astana 2025
Lisa O’Rourke (Silver)
Aoife O’Rourke (Silver)