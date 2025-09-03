Four Irish Boxer’s in Action on World Championship Opening Day

Four Irish boxers will perform on the World stage on Thursday.

Adam Hession, Daina Moorehouse, Keyln Cassidy and Jenny Lehane get Ireland’s World Championship campaign underway in Liverpool.

All four contest preliminary bouts on Day one of the first-ever World Boxing World Championships.

Paris Olympian, Daina Moorehouse gets things underway. The Enniskerry BC operator will open her and Ireland’s World Boxing Championships in Thursday’s Afternoon Session, which begins at 11 am.

Moorehouse contest against Laura Fuertes Fernandez of Spain, a fellow Olympian. Fuertes Fernandez is a World, European Games and Mediterranean Games bronze medalist.

Team co-captain Hession gloves off his tournament in bout 34 of the contest. The Monivea BC lightweight takes on Jacob Cassar of Australia. In the same Sesion 2 Waterford’s Cassidy takes to the ring where the Saviours Crystal BC boxer takes on Noel Pacheco of the Dominican Republic in an 80kg round of 64 clash

Lehane brings the curtain down on day one for Team Ireland. The Paris Olympian trades leather with Wiktoria Rogalinska in 54kg action.