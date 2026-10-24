Going for GOLD – Boylan and Branigan Reach European Finals

Two Team Ireland boxers have won through to the finals of the European U15 Championships, and seven more boxers will seek to follow them on Saturday.

Bobby Boylan up-graded to at least silver with another win in Turkey. The emerging talent boxed his 63kg semi-final against Armenia’s Babayan Khachik and was the 5-0 winner, scored 29:28; 29:28; 29:28. Boylan, of Edenmore BC Dublin, boxes for gold on Sunday against Prohors Grisunins of Latvia.

Rian Branagan also has silver, and is a European U15 Championship finalist. He was the unanimous decision winner over Alakbar Mammadli of Azerbaijan in their 44kg semi-final, scored 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29. The Swords BC boxer will take on Rodion Kurnisvo of Russia in Sunday’s Afternoon Session.

Four boxers contesting semi-finals on Friday will come home with bronze. Aine Marrinan of Nutgrove BC, boxed a highly physical, close-quarters semi-final against Brogan Darri of England, ending in a 5-0 decison for the English fighter.

Layla Ayres, of St. Brigid’s Edenderry, boxed her 52kg semi-final against Celine Söder of Germany – the unanimous decision went to Söder.

Gateway BC’s Sophie Willis Potter left it all in the ring in her 70kg semi final against Fatma Beli̇nay Ergi̇n of Turkey; an agonisingly close bout which ended in a 3-2 split decision for Ergin. Superheavy, Cian Leddy, of Olympic BC boxed his Quarter Final against Ukraine’s Davyd Bochkarov, which ended in an RSC1 decision for Bochkarov.