‘Bring me home’: Aodhan Byrne targets Kildare fight after third pro win

Aodhan Byrne has vowed to bring his ever-growing army of followers to Kildare for a fight soon.

‘The Entertainer’ moved to 3-0 with a valuable points win over Benito Sanchez Garcia in Letterkenny

Byrne certainly isn’t hanging around, already with a six-rounder banked, and the Kildare native is wanting to make waves soon.

Byrne’s mother hails from Donegal and he is building a vast portfolio in his native Kildare and the north west.

“I got swarmed coming out of the ring,” Byrne said after taking a 60-54 points win.

“Jason is going to need to up the security the next time because I got attacked when I got out of the ring there! I said this yesterday, I feel like a football team with the way the lads travel after me. I have the best mates in the world. I have the best support in the world.

“It’s the biggest part of it. You have to be good, yeah, but nobody is making it to the top without a fan base. We’re in the business of entertainment here. Yes, it’s a sport, but it’s sports entertainment so if you’re not bringing a crowd and you’re not catching eyes and bringing crowds like that and making an atmosphere like that, you’re not going to the top and I believe I’m going to the top.”

Byrne turned over this year having won an Irish senior title last November.

He made his debut in Donegal earlier in the year and followed up with a victory in Leopardstown.

The Kilcullen BC ace, now working in Niall Barrett’s Unit 3 stable, is dreaming of a home fight now.

He said: “I want to fight at home. I’m probably a promoter’s dream if it’s in Kildare. I’m doing 100 tickets to Donegal, 80 of them coming from Kildare. If I’m at home, I’m telling you I’m doing 300, 400 tickets.

“Bring me home, bring me back up here – I want to grow in both places and I believe I’m doing that.

“I’m kind of like a main event every time I go out with that crowd. I’m buzzing.”

Byrne’s opponent, Garcia, lasted six rounds with Gary Cully at the 3Arena earlier in the year.

There were moments in the middle verses when Byrne might have smelled blood, but he opted for a safer option, punching in a six-round distance and claiming a win from which he’ll learn quite a bit.

He said: “Nobody’s taken this guy in their third fight. Nobody’s taken the 50-50 record in their third fight.

“I believe I showed moments of maturity and a cool performance over six rounds and I showed that I’m a boxer as well.

“I’ve been saying it all along. Everyone’s going on about how I’m flashing, I’m entertaining. A lot of people have said: ‘Oh, he’s just a highlight reel fighter’. You’ve seen now ‘that m mature and I can box – and I’ve done it properly there.

“There were times where I probably could have gotten him out of there, but it was six rounds. I slowed off and went back to my jab and went back landing my shots.

“I don’t believe anyone’s as mature as me in that kind of a performance. It was the fourth round I had him hurt quite bad and I was like: ‘I’ll go for this’.

“He (Garcia) has that typical way of, he’ll nearly give you his right side when he’s hurting his left. I could punch myself out knowing I haven’t gone to six so I can get back on my boxing and land the hard shots and I’ve done that, so I’m happy.”