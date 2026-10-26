THREE BELTS, TWO CHAMPIONS: CHRISTINA DESMOND AND SHAUNA BROWNE MAKE IT A GOLDEN 24 HOURS FOR IRISH BOXING

Irish boxing enjoyed a memorable weekend as Christina Desmond and Shauna Browne claimed championship gold on back-to-back nights, with the pair securing three titles between them in the space of 24 hours.

Desmond captured the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight title in Spain on Saturday, October 24, before Browne followed suit the following evening by stopping previously unbeaten Jade Burden to claim the vacant WBA Gold and IBF International Lightweight titles.

Christina Desmond claims European glory in Spain

Desmond continued her remarkable start to professional boxing by defeating Spain’s Clara López on points over 10 rounds in Sagunto, Valencia, to become European champion.

The Cork native travelled to Spanish territory on October 24 with the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight title on the line, knowing victory would add another significant achievement to an already impressive run.

Having made history earlier in October by defeating Galway’s Louise Creaven to become the inaugural BUI Irish Women’s Super Lightweight champion, Desmond returned to the ring just 15 days later with European honours within reach.

The unbeaten Irishwoman delivered again, earning a points victory over López to extend her professional record to seven wins from seven outings and add a European crown to her growing collection.

It marks a remarkable period for Desmond, who has now secured two professional titles in the space of a fortnight after becoming the first woman to win an Irish professional title on home soil.

The European triumph represents another major milestone for the former amateur standout as she continues to establish herself in the professional ranks.

Shauna Browne rallies to secure double-title success

Less than 24 hours after Desmond’s European success, Shauna Browne ensured the celebrations continued with a dramatic victory of her own.

The Clonmel southpaw faced previously unbeaten Isle of Man fighter Jade Burden on Sunday, October 25, at Harrow Leisure Centre in London, with the vacant WBA Gold and IBF International Lightweight titles up for grabs.

Burden entered the contest with an unblemished professional record, but Browne ultimately handed her the first defeat of her career.

The fight was far from straightforward for the Irishwoman, who was knocked down in the second round before battling back into the contest.

Browne responded impressively to the early setback and turned the fight around, eventually forcing a sixth-round stoppage to secure both championship belts.

Already the WBO European Lightweight champion, Browne has now added two more titles to her résumé following a dramatic night in London.

The victory continues an outstanding run for the Tipperary fighter, who has continued to make significant strides since returning to professional boxing.

While Desmond and Browne are pursuing their own ambitions in different weight divisions, their achievements arriving on consecutive nights provided a timely reminder of the progress being made by Irish women in the professional game.

Desmond’s composed points victory in Spain secured European championship glory, while Browne’s resilience in recovering from an early knockdown before stopping Burden demonstrated the determination required to win at title level.

Both fighters entered the weekend with major opportunities in front of them and emerged with championship success to show for their efforts.

For Desmond, the EBU European Super Lightweight title adds to the Irish crown she won earlier this month. For Browne, the WBA Gold and IBF International Lightweight belts further strengthen a collection that already includes the WBO European title.

Three belts, two champions and two significant career milestones made for a memorable weekend for Irish boxing.