Taste for Success – Returning Mikayla Kelly Targets Elite Success

Mikayla Kelly doesn’t want to wait any longer.

The Sacred Heart fighter returned from 10 years away from the sport at the National Stadium on Saturday.



She was in no mood to savour the return and certainly didn’t stop to smell the roses, securing a first-round stoppage to win an Irish Intermediate title at the first time of asking.



The 26-year-old, who was overjoyed with her title win, came out of the blocks firing and dished out three standing eights before three minutes had passed, securing an impressive title win in the process.

In similar gung-ho fashion, Kelly immediately set her sights on the Elite Championships after the victory declaring her intention to test herself against the best in the country.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding