AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Taste for Success – Returning Mikayla Kelly Targets Elite Success

irishboxing

Mikayla Kelly doesn’t want to wait any longer.

The Sacred Heart fighter returned from 10 years away from the sport at the National Stadium on Saturday.

She was in no mood to savour the return and certainly didn’t stop to smell the roses, securing a first-round stoppage to win an Irish Intermediate title at the first time of asking.

The 26-year-old, who was overjoyed with her title win, came out of the blocks firing and dished out three standing eights before three minutes had passed, securing an impressive title win in the process.

In similar gung-ho fashion, Kelly immediately set her sights on the Elite Championships after the victory declaring her intention to test herself against the best in the country.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

‘The Tyrone Show’ is a massive step in the right direction for McKenna

Joe O'Neill

Gary Cully set to face unbeaten Welsh prospect for BUI Celtic title

Joe O'Neill

Video: Andy Lee registers knock out of the year contender last time out

irishboxing
x