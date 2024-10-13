Emotional Scenes as Years of Hard Work Pay Off for Kuba Pielesz

Kuba Kuba Pielesz’s mother certainly knows best.



The Cork man’s mother assured him that it was his time on the eve of his Intermediate final and was proved right.

The 19-year-old went on to win his third fight in this year’s intermediate instalment, defeating Joshua Tumama in one of the most entertaining deciders of finals days.





It was emotional post-victory with tears flowing among the many family members in attendance, as years of effort finally paid off.



The Golden Gloves boxer has been something of nearly man since he first laced up his gloves, always entertaining, always competitive but never a champion, until the weekend that is – and it couldn’t have come at a more poignant time.



Not only has Pielesz been trying to get an Irish title for years, but the victory came on his grandfather’s birthday and a year after he unfortunately lost his father and stepfather.



Now having finally got over the finish line, Pielsz has set his sights on more success and will enter the Elite Championships.



WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW:

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding