Zoe McCaughran Wins Irish Title in First Visit to National Stadium

Zoe McCaughran has a 100 percent National Stadium record!

The Evolution boxer elevated herself to Irish champion at the home of Irish boxing on Saturday.

McCaughran defeated Molly Rowley of Swinford to claim the Intermediate 66kg crown.

Amazingly the title win came in just the boxer’s third every fight and on her first ever fight on the South Circular Road. Speaking after the new to boxing champion expressed her delight.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding