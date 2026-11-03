Windsor Booked – Conlan Confirms Lewis Crocker Stadium Return

Jamie Conlan has revealed that Windsor Park has already been booked for Lewis Crocker next year.

The former IBF welterweight champion won his title at the home of Northern Ireland football last year, in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

The Croc looks set to head back outdoors in the summer of 2027, with his manager confirming the venue has been ‘booked for the second quarter of next year’.

However, before attention turns towards the possibility of another blockbuster domestic encounter, the Belfast boxer must first overcome the challenge of Owen Cooper on December 19 at the SSE Arena.

While the former British title challenger may not possess the profile of some of the bigger names in the division, former world title challenger Conlan believes his aggressive approach makes him a particularly dangerous opponent on the Cacace – Ball card.

“Owen Cooper is a potential banana skin,” Conlan warns when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Every fight is a tough fight. He’s in your face from the first second to the last. He will bring out the best in Lewis Crocker.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Eddie Hearn at Windsor Park ahead of the IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September.

28 July 2025

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Conlan explained that Cooper’s style is similar to some of the previous opponents who have tested Crocker, including Connah Walker.

Indeed, considering fellow Matchroom boxer Walker has been linked to the Holy Trinity graduate the opponent could be considered a tune-up for a repeat.

When asked about the possibility of Crocker and Walker meeting again, and this time for a world title, Conlan’s reaction suggested that it is a prospect he would welcome.

“That sounds like it’s a matchmaker’s wet dream.” he adds.

“We do have Windsor Park booked. We do have it booked for Q2 next year.” The first fight between Lewis and Conah was big. That would obviously be bigger”