Lion Tamer Kurt Walker Promises to ‘Show How Good I Am’

Kurt Walker is confident fans will be forced to take stock after he fights Lyon Woodstock in SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The Olympian looks to put a disappointing and frustrating 2024 behind him by starting 2025 with a bang on the undercard of the massive Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan world title eliminator.

The Canal BC graduate believes in Woodstock, he has been handed the perfect opportunity to do just that. Indeed, the skilled stylist feels the English fighter, who previously shared the ring with Anthony Cacace, will help him show his lauded wares to fans outside of Ireland.

“This opportunity has come at a good time,” Walker said on Wednesday.

“I had a couple of fights fall through last year and I didn’t really know what was going to happen at the start of this year, but this came and it feels like the perfect fight and opponent, and I’m ready to put on a show.”

Walker believes ‘The Lion’ will come out roaring on the Point of Pride bill and motivated to put himself back in the big fight frame.

It’s an approach that the former amateur standout believes will play into his hands.

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker and Leon Woodstock Final Press Conference ahead of their Featherweight Contest on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“He feels like he has a new lease of life so he’s going to try and give it his all, people maybe don’t know me in the UK but they know me here and how good I am, so once I get the opportunity, which is Saturday night, I’ll show how good I am.”

“He’ll be very confident and I know he lives in the gym, so he’ll be very fit, but I just think I’ll be too good for him. I’m too young; I’m fresh and he’s not, so he suits me down to the ground.

“I know it is going to be tough, but I’ve put the training in and I know that on his best day, he can’t beat me on my best day.”