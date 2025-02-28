Determined Dangerous and Devasting – Shauna O’Keefe Ready to Grab World Title Shot

Shauna O’Keefe is promising to be devastating as she bids to set up a world title shot with victory on the Point of Pride card this Saturday night.

The Clonmel boxer battles the world-ranked Elif Nur Turhan in a second consecutive 2025 step up on the Crocker-Donovan bill set for the SSE Arena.

It’s a fight of real significance in the relatively young pro career of the puncher made that bit bigger by the suggestion that the 10 rounder will act as a WBC world title eliminator.

As a result, O’Keefe, a sparring partner and former Irish amateur title opponent of Katie Taylor, goes into the clash with a little extra motivation, not that she needs it.

The Tipp talent says she will approach this bout like her previous five, with relentless aggression.

Belfast, UK: Shauna Browne and Elif Nur Turhan Final Press Conference ahead of their Lightweight Contest on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I’m 5-0 going into what looks like a WBC eliminator and it’s a massive opportunity, I’ve studied Elif like she would have studied me but I’ve lived in the gym since coming back to boxing and there’s only one thing that’s going to happen on Saturday night and that’s me winning in devastating fashion like I do in every fight,” O’Keefe said on Wednesday.

“I turn up and there will be no off-button, I will go for every round for as long as it lasts, and that’s it,” she adds before predicting a show stealing battle.

“There’s no crowd like an Irish crowd, I’ve a lot coming up from Clonmel, I’ve got amazing support and we’re going to lift the roof the SSE Arena and I believe our fight can steal the show 100 per cent, she’s coming to fight and so am I, so be ready for a show guys.”

Speaking on the bout Elif Nur Turhan said: “Thank you for having us here, Shauna is a great fighter and a warrior, but I am too. We want to give everyone a good show and good fight, we’re here to fight, we’re here to win and we hope for a good win.”