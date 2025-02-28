Padraig McCrory a Fan of Opponent he ‘MUST WIN’ Against on Saturday

Padraig McCrory wants to go from Tweeting about Craig Richards to defeating the Brit in a ‘must-win’ encounter in Belfast on Saturday night.

‘The Hammer’ looks to avoid getting caught in ‘The Spider’s’ web when they share the Point of Pride ring at the SSE.

In typical McCrory fashion, the former IBO champion refrained from smack talk throughout the build-up and went as to suggest he has been a fan over the years at the final press conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

It’s not just play things down pleasantries from the working class hero nor an attempt at some mind games -and he has the social media posts to prove as much.

“I fought in the same arena in November in a fight that I expected to win, and probably didn’t perform because I didn’t give my opponent enough respect,” he said.

“Now I am fighting Craig who has fought the best in the division and run them very close, he’s a very good fight and I was going through old tweets of mine and I had tweeted about how good he was. So full respect to him but this is the type of fight I need to get back to where I want to be.”

Belfast, UK: Craig Richards and Padraig McCrory Final Press Conference ahead of their Light Heavyweight Contest on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Not only does the level of opponent excite the Dee Walsh trained boxer, but the sense of occasion and excitement around the main event between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan has also fueled the 36-year old’s fire.

“I haven’t seen a crowd like this for a press conference since the Carl Frampton days, I also bring a massive crowd and it’s going to be electric, I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a must-win for both of us and I’m ready to put it all on the line.”