‘Disgraceful’ – Katie Taylor hits out at people who claim Delfine Persoon was robbed







Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] believes it’s disgraceful to call her victory over Delfine Persoon [44(18)-2(1)] a ‘robbery’.

The Olympic champion became Ireland’s first undisputed world champion in the four belt era when she defeated the Belgian by majority decision in New York in the summer of 2019.

The result was greeted by dismay by Persoon after ten thrilling rounds that had the MSG crowd on their feet throughout.

The Belgian, who ultimately lodged a complaint with the WBC, had her sympathizers in all quarters. There were commentators, pundits, fans and journalists who scored the fight in the dethroned champions favour. Others leaned in Taylors favour and the majority agreed it was a close encouther of the boxing kind that could have gone either way.

However, there are some who called foul and suggested the Police Officer was the victim of a robbery. To state as much is a ‘disgrace’. It’s not that Taylor believes she whitewashed the former long reigning title holder admits it was too close for her liking, but she is confident she was a deserved winner.

“I did watch the fight back and it was obviously a very close fight,” she commented this week.

“That’s why there is a rematch. I definitely couldn’t have given her more than five rounds, so for people to say it was a disgraceful decision or it was a robbery, is a disgrace in itself. I felt like I deserved to win the fight even though it was very close.”

The rematch was always inevitable and was put on a legacy list of bouts. Team Taylor had two weight world title ambitions and were hoping to fight Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Breakhus and then have the rematch in December of this year.

It has emerged the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC world wanted the repeat straight away and is now delighted circumstances have transpired so that she trades leather with her rival this coming weekend.

The Olympic gold medal winner and female fight game changer reveals the performance and some of the criticism around it has hung over her for over a year.

“I wanted this rematch. The first fight was too close for my liking. It has been hanging over my head over the last year, so I was delighted when the rematch was nailed down. I’m looking forward to putting on a more dominant performance on August 22nd and shutting up everyone that has criticised me over the last year.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.