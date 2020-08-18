Explosive puncher Lewis Crocker promising title fireworks







Explosive puncher Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0] is promising fireworks when he fights for the vacant WBO European welterweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 26.

The fighter well fancied within Irish boxing circles and within Belfast in-particular gets a chance to show the wider public what he is all about next Wednesday night – and he plans to make an impression.

The undefeated welterweight top his first bill in an interesting clash with former Southern Area champion Louis Greene [12(7)-1] and believes it’s the perfect chance to show is ability and further his career.

“I’m excited to be back, especially because it’s headlining my first show too. I’ve been busting for a fight for a while, so to be competing for a WBO European title is a big step up,” said Crocker.

“With everything that’s going on in the world it’s truly great to be part of a show, so fair play to MTK Global for getting these class events together throughout August and September.”

The Dee Walsh trained fighter is expecting a test and admits Greene is the most difficult fighter he has signed to fight.

However, is promising an explosive display and is confident he will win the ranking title.

“Louis Greene is a solid opponent and has fought at a higher level than me and is ranked higher than me, so I’m expecting my toughest fight to date. I’ve always wanted to fight for a title, and you can definitely guarantee that there will be fireworks on August 26th.”

Crocker vs. Greene is part of a huge bill on August 26, which also features British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker, and undefeated Kildare fighter Gary Cully going up against Craig Woodruff.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, Armagh’s Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while Belfast former amateur standout James McGivern makes his professional debut too.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, plus a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch.