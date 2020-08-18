OUCH – New Footage lets you hear just how devastating body punches were







If you weren’t surprised to see Darren Traynor rise to his feet at the end of the sixth round of his York Hall clash with Carl Frampton you will be when you hear the footage below.

‘The Jackal’ buckled the Scott with a beautiful body shot once he picked up the pace in what was effectively a world title warm up bout. The shot looked so painful eyebrows were raised when Traynor managed to beat the count.

The punches sounded even more devastating. BT’s ‘No Filter’ footage managed to capture the sound of the shots. The sharp thud enough to make you wince and if you can hear and thus feel the breath being punched out of the former Scottish champion.

Traynor to his credit rose at the end of the sixth, but a more acutely delivered left to the kidney’s saw him call it a day in the following round.

Irish fight fans and indeed Frampton fans further afield will be happy to see the three weight hopeful throw with such venom particularly considering Saturday represented his first fight since two hand operations.