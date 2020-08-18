Headline News News Videos 

OUCH – New Footage lets you hear just how devastating body punches were

Jonny Stapleton ,

If you weren’t surprised to see Darren Traynor rise to his feet at the end of the sixth round of his York Hall clash with Carl Frampton you will be when you hear the footage below.

‘The Jackal’ buckled the Scott with a beautiful body shot once he picked up the pace in what was effectively a world title warm up bout. The shot looked so painful eyebrows were raised when Traynor managed to beat the count.

The punches sounded even more devastating. BT’s ‘No Filter’ footage managed to capture the sound of the shots. The sharp thud enough to make you wince and if you can hear and thus feel the breath being punched out of the former Scottish champion.

Have a look below:

Traynor to his credit rose at the end of the sixth, but a more acutely delivered left to the kidney’s saw him call it a day in the following round.

Irish fight fans and indeed Frampton fans further afield will be happy to see the three weight hopeful throw with such venom particularly considering Saturday represented his first fight since two hand operations.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]