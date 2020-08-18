World title March – Jamie Conlan predicts Paddy’s Day tilt for brother Michael







Jamie Conlan foresees a massive March 17 world title fight for brother Michael Conlan [14(8)-0].

The former world title challenger, who now manages his younger brother, believes Conlan will reach the pinnacle exactly 4 years after he debuted and in the same Madison Square Garden venue.

The Olympic medalist was set to fight for featherweight world title fight in Belfast in August but after a transformative lock down now has his sights set on a WBO super bantamweight strap.

It was suggested he could challenge champion Leo Angelo for the title in December, but according to Jamie Conlan the American has a mandatory fight with WBO #2 Stephen F to come through first.

As WBO #3 the Adam Booth trained fighter would be next in line for the winner and that according to ‘The Mexican’ means all roads lead to New York and a massive St Patricks Day fight.

Speaking to David Kelly in the Belfast Telegraph Conlan said:

“Leo and Fulton have to meet by December and then the winner has to face to Michael in a mandatory defence so the timing looks perfect for St Patrick’s Day,” said Jamie.

“Before that, Michael will be out in November and it could be that he will be on the same card as Carl in Las Vegas.”

Speaking after his victory over Sofiane Takoucht Michael Conlan confirmed he was dropping down the scales to fight for a world title.

“That was a hard fight against an unorthodox and awkward southpaw, but I broke him down and took him out. People spoke about how Josh Warrington stopped him in two rounds, but I wasn’t going to rush in like that, I’m more technical.

“I wanted the stoppage and I got it. Now the plan is now to drop to super-bantamweight and fight for a world title. I’m going to fight for a world title I’ll become world champion.”