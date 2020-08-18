Send in the ‘Clown’ – Ohara Davies promises to ‘destroy’ Tyrone McKenna







Ohara Davies claims lockdown has only delayed the inevitable.

‘Two Tanks’ argues the postponement of the Golden Contract light welterweight final just gave old rival Tyrone McKenna a stay of execution.

Now having been handed a decider date – the final will now play out in York Hall on September 30 – the Londoner is adamant ‘ this clown’ is getting destroyed.

The Londoner plays down the fact he had extra time to prepare suggesting he always had what it took to beat the colourful southpaw.

“I’m really pleased to finally have a fight date. This fight was meant to happen in June but due to the situation we’re in we’ve had to wait a few more months, so it’s meant I’ve had extra time to focus and study to beat Tyrone McKenna,” Davies said before claiming McKenna has had more time to dwell on what he argues will be inevitable defeat.

“I didn’t need that extra time though, as I’ve always known what I’ve got to do to go in there and destroy this clown. All this has been is more time until he faces defeat.”

Speaking about the fight MTK Vice President Jamie Conlan said it’s a battle for redemption and recognition depending on which angle you look at it.

“Ohara Davies vs Tyrone McKenna is a fight that has been in the works for years, a clash of both personalities and styles. An intriguing fight that many have debated for a few years.

“The build-up should be equally as exciting as the fight. Davies is searching for redemption, McKenna is searching for recognition, and on September 30th one of them will find what they are looking for.”