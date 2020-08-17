Headline News News Pro News 

Anthony Joshua learns from ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor

Jonny Stapleton ,

Unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua claims he learns from the ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor.

Joshua won Olympic gold at the same London 2012 Olympics and both have gone on to conquer the professional game under the Matchroom banner.

The world champions have shared four cards in recent years, in fact Taylor unified the entire lightweight division on the undercard of Joshua’s surprise defeat to Andy Ruiz last year.

The British heavyweight hasn’t just followed his promotional stablemates career, he claims he has learnt from it and her.

“I really respect her,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from.

“She is a real-life athlete – I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete.”

The two time heavyweight champ was speaking ahead of the Bray sensations rematch of that disputed in some quarters undisputed victory over Delfine Persoon.

The eagerly anticipated repeat happens this week on Fight Camp 4. Joshua scored the first encounter in favour of the one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars.

“I thought she won,” Joshua said of Taylor.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]