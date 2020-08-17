Anthony Joshua learns from ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor







Unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua claims he learns from the ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor.

Joshua won Olympic gold at the same London 2012 Olympics and both have gone on to conquer the professional game under the Matchroom banner.

The world champions have shared four cards in recent years, in fact Taylor unified the entire lightweight division on the undercard of Joshua’s surprise defeat to Andy Ruiz last year.

The British heavyweight hasn’t just followed his promotional stablemates career, he claims he has learnt from it and her.

“I really respect her,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from.

“She is a real-life athlete – I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete.”

⚡ From Madison Square Garden to Matchroom Square Garden – The rematch is going to be electric ⚡



📺 @KatieTaylor v Delfine Persoon 2 – Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 17, 2020

The two time heavyweight champ was speaking ahead of the Bray sensations rematch of that disputed in some quarters undisputed victory over Delfine Persoon.

The eagerly anticipated repeat happens this week on Fight Camp 4. Joshua scored the first encounter in favour of the one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars.

“I thought she won,” Joshua said of Taylor.