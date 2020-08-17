FEATURED Headline News Videos 

‘No one compares’ – Newton heaps praise on Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan

Jonny Stapleton

He didn’t quite break out ‘Nothing Compares To You’ Sinead O’Connor style, but the sentiment was there from Des Newton.

The English fighter was elected to man the away corner against bright prospect Paddy Donovan in York Hall on Saturday night.

Newtown couldn’t provide that much opposition and was taken out within 91 seconds.

Considering the 32-year-old pro had only been stopped once previous and went the distance with the likes of two time world title challenger Stephen Smith as well as some solid domestic prospects, prompted public praise for ‘The Real Deal’.

However, the strongest praise came from Newton himself.

The experienced operator was keen to let the 21-year-old know he was the best of the now 16 men to have defeated him and coach Andy Lee managed to film the encouther.

Watch below:

