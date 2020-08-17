CONFIRMED – Tyrone McKenna v Ohara Davies Golden Contract final fight date







One of the longest grudges in boxing will finally settled on September 30.

MTK today confirmed the finals of their unique Golden Contract tournament will take place in York Hall on September 30, which for Irish fight fans now becomes the night Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies will finally settle their differences in the ring.

The behind closed doors event sees bitter rivals meet in the light welterweight final, while Ryan Walsh clashes with Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

The fight night will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The winner of each fight is set to secure a long term six figure fight contract with a promoter said to be Top Rank.

David Oliver Joyce and Tyrone McCullagh were featherweight participants, but got knocked out at the quarter final and semi final respectively.

Two of the tournaments competitions – there is also a cruiserweight Golden Contract – were to be decided in June, but the pandemic prompted postponement.

“Finally we are delighted to announced the conclusion of the Golden Contract finals in the super-lightweight and featherweight divisions,” MTK Vice President Jamie Conlan said.

“A legitimate tournament with legitimate fighters, the tournament favourite in each weight has constantly changed with each passing round and all the talking and predicting will come to an end on September 30th.

“Ohara Davies vs Tyrone McKenna is a fight that has been in the works for years, a clash of both personalities & styles. An intriguing fight that many have debated for a few years. The build-up should be equally as exciting as the fight. Davies is searching for redemption, McKenna is searching for recognition, and on September 30th one of them will find what they are looking for.

“Ryan Walsh vs Jazza Dickens is what the Golden Contract is about, pitting two of Britain’s best against each other in a fight with the winner in line for a world title shot.

“Two honest pros who have come through fantastic back and forth fights to get to the final. It has all the ingredients to be a Fight of the Year candidate.”

The undercard has yet to be confirmed, but MTK are promising exciting news in that regard.