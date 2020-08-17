‘I want to be the one to beat her’ – Jessica McCaskill offers Katie Taylor Persoon advice







Jessica McCaskill has advised Katie Taylor to remained disciplined against Delfine Persoon because she wants her old rival to remain unbeaten so she can be the one to scalp the star.

The Chicago native secured a win over another GWOAT candidate on Saturday night, becoming the first fighter to beat first Cecilia Braekhus to become undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

Now the 35-year-old two weight world champion has her sight set on upsetting more boxing royalty.

McCaskill’s win has seen her replace the Norwegian as front runner to fight Taylor next.

To secure that massive legacy fight and payday she needs the undisputed lightweight world champion to defeat the Belgian on Fight Camp 4 this coming Saturday.

Persoon tested Taylor like no other in New York in the summer of 2019 in a close classic. McCaskill believes the former long reigning WBC champion was able to push Taylor to within a round was because the Olympic gold medal under estimated the veteran. She also suggests the 34-year-old got involved in the kind of brawl that suited Persoon and selfishly warns against a repeat in the eagerly anticipated repeat.

“I think Katie really underestimated [Persoon] the last time,’ McCaskill said, who has a loss on pro record to Taylor.

“I hope she’s on her discipline and her skills this time and comes out with the win because I want to be the one who beats her.”

After looking forward to the a potentially massive bout with Taylor, ‘Cas Killa’ got emotional.

“This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,’ she added.

“This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird.

“And for the me now that sacrifices everything to put this sport first and make a difference.”