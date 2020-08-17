Watch – Eddie Hearn consoles Eric Donovan and makes big promise







Eddie Hearn has promised Eric Donovan another Matchroom outing.

The promoter with links to Sky Sports and DAZN has made it clear how impressed he was with the Kildare fighter pre and post his Fight Camp 3 clash with Commonwealth champion Zelfa Barrett.

Indeed, Hearn has gone suggested publicly he will have the Irish featherweight champion back and hinted at possible fights with Sky regulars Reece Bellotti and Jordan Gill.

Hearn’s positivity with regard to Donovan, despite the fact he was stopped by Barrett, a fighter he has earmarked as a future star, has proven massive solace for Irish fight fans.

They will rejoice further when the hear the Matchroom Boxing boss promise to have the Athy native back – and at his natural weight.

Watch below:

🤝 @EddieHearn speaks with @eric_donovan60 after his defeat to Zelfa Barrett, assuring him he will be back! #FightCamp



Go behind the scenes of #FightCamp3 here ⬇️https://t.co/tC0waEeTiN pic.twitter.com/WHpYOafayz — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 17, 2020