News Pro News Videos 

Watch – Eddie Hearn consoles Eric Donovan and makes big promise

Jonny Stapleton ,

Eddie Hearn has promised Eric Donovan another Matchroom outing.

The promoter with links to Sky Sports and DAZN has made it clear how impressed he was with the Kildare fighter pre and post his Fight Camp 3 clash with Commonwealth champion Zelfa Barrett.

Indeed, Hearn has gone suggested publicly he will have the Irish featherweight champion back and hinted at possible fights with Sky regulars Reece Bellotti and Jordan Gill.

Hearn’s positivity with regard to Donovan, despite the fact he was stopped by Barrett, a fighter he has earmarked as a future star, has proven massive solace for Irish fight fans.

They will rejoice further when the hear the Matchroom Boxing boss promise to have the Athy native back – and at his natural weight.

Watch below:

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]