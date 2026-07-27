Clyde Moves to Within One Win of a Commonwealth Medal

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team NI’s Nicole Clyde has won through to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Clyde was the 5-0 winner over Ghana’s Nancy Bamfo in a bout in which she dominated every round, and two forced counts 3rd round. Judges scored the bout 30:26; 30: 26; 29:27; 29:27; 30: 26. The Antrim BC boxer will contest for a medal at 6pm Tuesday, against the Preeti of India, who was the RSC2 winner over Deborah Mtenje of Malawai. Preeti is a Paris Olympian, and the reigning Asian and World champion at the weight.

Speaking to TeamNI after her bout, Clyde said “Really happy with the performance, and just good to get off the mark and get going.”

This is the boxers second Commonwealth Games campaign, and she shares what she’s learned in the intervening four years “Just to go out and enjoy myself, rather than putting a load of pressure on myself. Now, I’m going out and I’m taking it one round at a time….Four years ago, I was panicking, I was under pressure – I put myself under pressure. But this time, I’m just out and enjoying it. Having a bit of fun out there, too.”

JP Hale exits following a tempestuous, high tempo bout of contrasting styles. The Star BC 65kg boxer contested at Last 16 against England’s Patris Mughalzai. Points were deducted from both boxers – two from the Team NI athlete, and 1 from the England boxer.

Hyde showed great power and physicality throughout the contest, and this experience will stand to him in future competitions. The result was 5-0 to Mulghazi, and the judges scored the bout 29: 25; 28: 26; 29:25; 28: 26; 29:25, reflecting all three point deductions.

Boxing is Team NI’s most successful sport, having won 61 CWG medals, of which 13 are gold. Team NI topped the medal table in the ring four years ago in Birmingham with 5 golds and silver and a bronze.