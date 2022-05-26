Spike O’Sullivan tells Roddy Collins he’d ‘Slaughter’ Conor McGregor

Put two of Ireland’s more unique sporting characters together and what do you get? A very interesting interview full of left-field questions and diverse answers it seems.

It wasn’t quite when Roddy met Spike, when the former football manager and sporting character of note Roddy Collins sat down with boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] ahead of his big WBA regular world title fight this Saturday night, as the pair know each other well.

Collins the brother of the Cork fighters coach Pascal Collins and one of the Mahon man’s favourite all-time fighters former world champion Steve Collins and is a regular at the Celtic Warrior Gym.

He managed to get O’Sullivan, who fights Erislandy Lara [28(16)-3(0)-3] at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis-Rolly Romero pay-per-view card, on Saturday night, on one of the gym’s famous leather couches for a chat before he flew to New York.

The former Bohemians and Carlisle manager and the former Irish champion shared an interesting chat with Collins getting some interesting stories out of the 37-year-old in the first interview where he wasn’t doing the majority of the talking.

When asked about the possibility fo a McGregor fight if he wins the strap this Saturday, O’Sullivan said: “Not a hope. He wouldn’t fight me at all. No chance. 100 percent. Not a hope in hell. I would slaughter him. He just wouldn’t be in the same league in a boxing match.”

O’Sullvian also revealed he got the chance to fight in America after he knocked out Anthony Fitzgerald and dodged a stool that claim flying his way as he celebrated the win.

“It was live on Sky and that led to my break in America. It was Knockout of the Year on Sky Sports.

“I had a stool thrown at me that night and when it made the news in America, I remember Rampage Jackson was in the studio. He took the stool out from under him and pretended to throw it across the studio. It was priceless.

“The next thing I knew, Paschal was telling me they wanted me to come to America. I got a call on Sunday to fly out the next day.

Speaking about possibly becoming a world champion this weekend he commented: “I always wanted to be world champion. I watched your brother [Steve] and Chris Eubank on the television with my dad.

“From the age of nine, when I started to fight, my dad would wake me up in the early hours of the morning and bring me down to watch the fights from America. I used to love watching Holyfield and Tyson. I loved those fights.”