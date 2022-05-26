Jack Marley’s Bizare and Extremely Unfortunate Defeat Sums up Unfortunate Day for Ireland in European Championships

An unfortunate day for Irish boxers ended in the most unfortunate of defeats for medal hope Jack Marley.

The heavyweight saw his senior International debut stopped on a cut just 10 seconds into the second round of his last 16 clash.

The Monkstown fighter had won the first round against solid Greek operator Vagkan Nanitzanian by a score of 3-2 and looked in progression pole.

However, Nanitzanian came out firing in the second, obviously looking to turn things around, and it lead to a clash of heads that opened a cut over the Irish fighter’s eye.

The fight was immediately stopped and went to the cards. Considering he was 3-2 after the first round it looked as if Marley may be confirmed the winner, although there would have been serious doubts as to whether he would have been able to fight again.

However, the first 10 seconds of the second were also scored and taken into account. Again considering the reigning European U22 champion was most likely unlikely to be allowed fight in the next round it was assumed all five judges would score in the Greek’s favour.

That wasn’t the case, the final scorecards read 20-18, 18-20, 19-19, 19-19, 19-19 making it a draw. The judges who scored it a draw then revised their decision upon request and leant toward the Greek giving him the win.

Things were not as complicated when it came to the exits of Luke Maguire and Eugene McKeever.

🚨 Men's European Championships🚨#TeamIreland's 71kg Luke Maguire fought a very tight bout against No. 3 seed, Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev, and won't progress on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split. pic.twitter.com/oXFFst3DUe — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 26, 2022

Esker’s Maguire fought well against Georgia’s Eskerkhan Madiev, pushing the #3 all the way but ultimately failed to have his hand raised for the second time in the tournament, suffering a 3-2 split decision reverse after a keenly contested contest.

Eugene McKeever also exited at the gloves of a seeded fighter, losing to # 2 seed, Serbia’s Vakhid Abbasov earlier in the day.

🚨 Men's European Championships🚨



Not to be on this occasion for #TeamIreland's 57kg Eugene McKeever, v. No. 2 seed, Serbia's Vakhid Abbasov; he leaves the tournament following a 5-0 decision for his opponent. pic.twitter.com/L5g7PX9a5z — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 26, 2022

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy