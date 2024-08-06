Five Irish boxers in European Schools medal action today

Five Irish fighters will contest for European silverware in Bosnia and Herzegovina today [Wednesday].

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L); 50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C); 52kg Connor Lowry (East Down), 70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans) and 75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish) all contest European School Championships quarter-finals.

The five will be looking to make it a perfect 10 for Ireland by adding to the five medals won across bumper Tuesday. Aleigha Murphy, Robin O’Reilly, Ruth Dossen, Vanessa Doyle and Alannah Murphy all claimed bronze at least yesterday and will box for silver on Thursday.

The five out today will look to join them in their respective final fours with medal wins today.

The EUBC is streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel. Links will become available on the day of boxing.

The Afternoon Session begins at 2pm, Irish time; the Evening Session at 5pm.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon