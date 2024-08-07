Back in Boxing – Ryan Burnett returns as a coach

The gloves remain on the hook but the mits are out and being put to good use.

Ryan Burnett has confirmed he will move into pro coaching and has confirmed a new three-strong stable.

The former unified bantamweight world champion will coach Conor Quinn, James Freeman, and Charles McDonagh moving forward.

At just 32, the Belfast man will become one of the youngest coaches on the circuit. Indeed, he’s still of fighting age but had to retire at just 27 through injury.

Burnett suffered a back injury when fighting Nonito Donaire in the WBSS and never really recovered. As a result, he had to retire before reaching his peak.

Ironically, the World Boxing Super Series had been pinpointed as the gateway to Irish Boxing immortality for the Irish star, victory in a tournament eventually won by Naoya Inoue may have potentially seen him go down as Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer.

As it stands, he managed to put himself in the ‘greatest’ debate despite not getting to test the ceiling of his full potential.

The Belfast man will now look to explore coaching greatness and starts with a small stable.

Quinn moves from former Irish Champion Dee Walsh and will need to bounce back from his Commonwealth title defeat to Jack Kelsall, IGB Boxer Freeman has been out injured but has been linked to domestic action, while ‘The Dream’ McDonagh has yet to debut.