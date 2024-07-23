Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin on UFC Fight Pass collision course

It looks like Dublin and Kerry could renew rivalries in the 3Arena on September 20.

Irish-boxing.com understands a mouthwatering clash between Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin is in the works.

The pair have agreed to trade leather on the undercard of the proposed Callum Walsh versus Craig O’Brien 360 Promotions bill, which is rumoured to be coming to Dublin next month.

If the fight does materialize and populates a card that has yet to be officially revealed, word on the street suggests an Irish title will be on the line.

Both have super middleweight ambitions but considering Tommy Hyde is mandatory of the 168 pound strap it would be safe to assume they will fight up at light heavy, a weight Brennan is BUI Celtic champion at and a division Cronin fought for the Irish title at previously.

Regardless it will be an eagerly anticipated match-up and another exciting match up in and around super middle and light heavy.

It was assumed when Cronin shared the same Colan Boxing Liverpool card with Jamie Morrissey earlier this month that the trilogy was in the pipeline. However, the Michael Conlan managed ‘Kingdom Warrior’ looks to be on a Brennan collision course and a third Morrissey installment will have to wait.

The bout will be Olympian Brennan’s fourth as a pro. He too fought Limerick’s Morrissey, beating the Treaty County man on the undercard of Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II to claim the BUI Celtic title at light heavy.

The well-supported fighter both faced American opposition last time out, Cronin stopping Patrick Pierre in Boston and Inner City Dub Brennan out pointing tricky step up Devaun Lee in New York.

There was rumour David Ryan and Senan Kelly may rematch on the bill but it has since been suggested the repeat has been put on the back burner, although BUI Celtic Champion, Ryan may still get the chance to fight on what would be a UFC Fight Pass broadcast card.