Connor Coyle passes Chris Eubank Jr audition

Connor Coyle passed a Chris Eubank Jr audition on Saturday and could fight the big-name Brit next.

The Derry man saw in ring action for the first time in year on the Boxxer card, extending his unbeaten record with a points victory over Kyle Lomotey at Oakwell Football Ground in Barnsley in what was his UK debut.

The win maintains the 34-year-old’s WBA world ranking and will keep him in the frame for the winner of next month’s WBA middleweight world title fight between champion Erislandy Lara and former multi-world title holder Danny Garcia.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands Eubank Jr is a possibility. Former Spike O’Sullivan and JJ McDonagh foe, Eubank Jr has signed terms with Boxxer and is now a Sky Sports fighter. The former world title challenger, who most recently avenged his defeat to Liam Smith, has been linked to Canelo Alvarez recently but it’s understood Boxxer are exploring other options one of which is Coyle.



British champion Denzel Bentley has attempted to throw his hat in the ring but there is no strong suggestion Coyle is in the frame, his world ranking making him an attractive prospect.

It’s the kind of fight the Commonwealth Games medal winner has been crying out for – although as WBA #2 he should now have big options – and indeed one he called for previously.



Coyle, who saw a fight with Ammo Williams fall through earlier this year, offered to fight Eubank Jr when his proposed bout with Conor Benn was called off last minute.

The Derry man was due to fight Felix Cash on that card and also had an Eubank Jr offer before, turning down a very late notice chance to share the ring with the big name Brit.

Speaking on that previously, ‘The Kid’ said: “I don’t have any regrets in not fighting Eubank Jr at the time of the offer as it was only 6 days notice,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.“It just wasn’t doable. It was impossible for me at that time to take that fight but I feel that fight can still happen. Now that I have my name into that mix it’s possible and when I start to beat these fight high-profile fighters the big fights will just keep coming.”