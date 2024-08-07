Joe Ward Seeks 3Arena all Irish Fight 

One-half of one of the biggest ever Irish amateur title fights is looking for some pro-domestic action.

Kenneth Egan are the stuff of Irish boxing legend, is a name 360 Promotions want on their proposed 3Arena September 20 card. Irish amateur legend Joe Ward, whose fights withare the stuff of Irish boxing legend, is a name 360 Promotions want on their proposed 3Arena September 20 card.

The Moate BC graduate is said to be more than open to the idea and would love to fight in Ireland for just a second time since turning over. It’s understood he has agreed in principle and 360 Promotions have been looking for an Irish opponent for the Lou Di Bella-mentored West Meath man.

A number of Irish fighters in around the weight are said to have been offered the fight with massively decorated former amateur of note and Team Ward awaits positive responses.

Emmett Brennan and Kevin Cronin are two who have fought at light heavyweight but won’t line up opposite Ward, as they have agreed to fight each other on the bill.

Dana White’s favorite boxer Callum Walsh will headline, while Craig O’Brien will also populate the UFC Fight Pass broadcast fight night, but won’t as initially planned fight Cork’s Walsh.

Southpaw, Ward’s last appearance was on a Walsh card, the 30-year-old got the St Patrick’s weekend celebrations off to an explosive start when he scored an eye-catching knockout of former world title challenger Derrick Webster in Madison Square Garden.