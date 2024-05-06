Doubt Me Please – Feargal McCrory promises to shock the world

Feargal McCrory has promised to ‘shock the world’ after securing a massive world title shot.

The Tyrone native will challenge Lamont Roach Jr for the WBA super featherweight title at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington on June 28.

Rumour ‘Fearless’ had earned a tilt began to do the rounds over the last few weeks and the fight was officially confirmed as done on Sunday night.

Speaking online after the news broke the 31-year-old declared he was going to Washington to snatch Roach’s crown and add his name to the list of Irish world champions.

“Write me off, doubt me, please!! But you will see this Irish man go to the champion’s backyard, with an army of my people, and shock the world. In 7 weeks I will return to Ireland as the new WBA King,” he said.

Jono Carroll was confirmed as Roach’s mandatory earlier this year but speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Dub revealed the titlist would be given a chance to get a voluntary defence in beforehand.

That defence comes against McCrory, meaning an Irish win would she McCrory inherit ‘King Kong’ as his mandatory and set up the first-ever all-Irish world title fight. Not to mention Anthony Cacace challenges for the IBF title at the same weight on May 18 in Saudi Arabia, a Belfast win would open doors to an all-Irish unification bout.

Former Irish champion McCrory entered the WBA rankings courtesy of his victory over Carlos Carlson in March of this year and as a top 15 ranked fighter is eligible to challenge. The New York-trained Coalisland native has now been handed a massive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Roach, who claimed the title by defeating Hector Luis Garcia in November, represents a massive step up for McCrory but it’s one he is adamant he can manoeuver.