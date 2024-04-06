Lord of the Flys – Conor Quinn Backed to Be Belfast’s Next Big Wee Man

Conor Quinn is all set to become Belfast’s latest big ‘Wee Man’.

‘The Magnificent’ has been impressing in his hometown since returning since returning from Australia and teaming up with MHD Promotions.

He managed to level up last year when claiming the BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth Silver titles and having signed with Queensberry looks set for an even bigger 2024.

With Frank Warren, who was alerted to the 26-year-old by Carl Frampton in his corner, manager, Mark Dunlop believes the Dee Walsh-trained fighter is ready to make big moves.

In fact, he is confident Quinn is in a position to put his name among the list of Belfast greats.

“Conor is a very dedicated young man with a ferocious appetite for success, having a huge fan base, exciting style, and a knockout punch. This well-mannered man has all the tools to propel himself to the next level and join a list of legendary Northern Ireland flyweight greats such as Rinty Monaghan, Dave Boy McCauley, Damien Kelly and Hugh Russell.”

Quinn is delighted with the link-up up and with rumour of him topping TNT bill in Belfastdoing the rounds, he is promising to deliver for the Irish fans.

“When I contacted Mark Dunlop with the view to returning home from Australia to join his impressive stable of fighters he told me not only everything he could do for me but everything he would do for me and advised me to stay humble and grounded, he has delivered all of those promises and now its up to me to repay his patience and deliver my promises,” he said.

“I have a great team around me including my coaches Dee Walsh, Peter Graham and Sean Crowe and together with the guidance of the world’s number one promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry I can promise some amazing nights for Irish boxing fans, I cant wait to get started.”