Queensberry Call Back – James McGivern ready for June audition

James McGivern is ready to pass a big audition on June 28.

‘The Natural’ has steps into the TV spotlight after securing a slot on the TNT broadcast Queensberry card – and is planning to put on a performance for more than just the cameras.

The Jason Quigley mentored McGivern wants to impress Frank Warren and co to make sure he becomes a staple on future Belfast cards.

Indeed, the former amateur standout, who defends his BUI Celtic title on the stacked SSE Arena bill, wants to impress his way onto Queensberry’s books.

“I’m treating this fight like a footballer that’s on trial at a big club,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“If I do enough to impress the important men at ringside it could change my life. I feel like this could be the start of something special provided all goes well on June 28th.

The 26-year-old believes June 28 may be more than just a new beginning for him, the St Georges graduate suggests Queensberry’s return to Belfast could benefit a lot of local fighters, particularly his two close pals on the bill.

McGivern is close to co-main Connor Quinn, the Belfast fly with a Warren contract, and Irish champion Colm Murphy. He believes the three can be marketed as a package and could be perfect support for Queensberry’s Belfast world champion, Anthony Cacace, were ‘The Apache’ to fight at home.

“Of course,” he responds to a Three Amigos suggestion, “and with the likes of Anto Cacace signed with Queensbury as well… there is your headline act for a massive Belfast card.

“It’s great to be sharing a card with my mates again, not just any card but the main card of a Queensbury show. It’s class for us all.

“I’ve always known I was good enough to be on these big cards with the big promotions in a big arena and it feels like it’s all starting again.”

Undefeated Welsh Champion Rashid Omar is coming to spoil the possible breakout party.

However, while he expects a tough fight, McGivern is adamant he will be the one celebrating after their BUI Celtic lightweight title fight.

“He’s gonna’ come to fight, he’s undefeated and I’m sure he doesn’t want to lose his 0. I’ll not have time go looking for him on the night, so it makes for an exciting contest,” he adds.

“I predict my hand will be raised at the end of the fight. If the stoppage is on I’ll go and take it but if I have to be perfect for 8 rounds I’m ready for that to.”