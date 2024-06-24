European Junior Championships – Eight Irish in action on Day 3

Eight Ireland boxers are between the ropes on Day Three of the tournament.

Ireland have registered 12 wins across two days in Sarajevo and will look to add to them on a busy Tuesday,

Michael O’Reilly, Joseph Mihai, Kalib Walsh, Desmond Sweeney, Eddie Corcoran, Eddie Harty, Jason Donoghue and John Donoghue all take to the ring.

O’Reilly has a quick turn-around from Monday’s win and is back between the ropes in Bout 9 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, against Turkey’s Ozer Egeberk. In Bout 15 of the same ring and session, 57kg J Mihai, takes on Russia’s Pavel Kondrashov in his Last 16 contest.

Walsh, Wexford BC makes his tournament debut against Poland’s Adrian Drewnowski in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session. In Bout 16 of the same ring and session, lightweight Sweeney will boxes for the second time in two days, this time against Russia’s Maksin Sobolev

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 52kg Corcoran meets England’s Lewis Coston in Bout 4. In Bout 15, 63kg Harty returns for his second bout of the tournament, against Azerbaijan’s Kanan Aslanli.

In Bout 8 of Ring B’s Evening Session, Jason Donoghue is back in action. He contests against Russia’s Maksim Chaplygin. John Donoghue, meanwhile, takes on Azerbaijan’sAdil Zalov in Bout 15.