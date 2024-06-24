Fab Five – Another successful day for Ireland at the European Junior Championships

Ireland enjoyed another successful day at the European Junior Championships on Monday.

The young team followed up the seven wins of Sunday with five victories in Sarajevo.

Michael O’Reilly, Jason Donoghue, Oliver Plachta, Desmond Sweeney and John Mongans all had their had raised in the prestigious tournament.

St Paul’s 48kg O’Reilly, openned his campaign, against Rubin Clarkson of Scotland, and progresses to the Last 16, following a 5-0 decision. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27.

Olympic Mullingar’s Donoghue was between the ropes against Georgia’s Giorgi Kilasonia – his win was as decisive as his team-mate, a UD on a scoreline of 27:30; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29.

In Ring B’s Bout 2, 46kg Plachta of St Francis, also faced Georgian opposition, in Danieli Ogli Ramiz. The Limerick boxer progresses further by virtue of a 3-0 decision. Judges scored the bout 29:27; 29:27; 28:28; 29:27; 28:28.

Lightweight Sweeney, Olympic C debuted against Scotland’s Oscar Steele. Desmond won through to the Last 16 with a 3-2 split decision win -29:28; 28:29; 27:30; 29:28; 29: 28. In the subsequent bout, 81+kg Johnny McGinley of Gateway took on Bogdan Kajetan Bajzert of Poland. His bout ended with a second-round RSCI, following an injury sustained by the Irish boxer.

Cathal Myers, Sligo City’s 70kg was another to exit the tournament, he met Mamuka Kakabadze of Georgia, and lost a very tight bout. He came out the wrong side of a 3-2 split. The final scores: 28:29; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28 In Bout 10 of the same ring and session, Rathkeale’s Mongans contested against Hungary’s Alex Damjan. The 80kg fighter made it two Limerick wins for the day, winning 5-0. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 26:30; 25:30.

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M put in a valiant performance against Armenia’s Samvel Siramargyan. The 5-0 decision went to his opponent on a scoreline of 30:25; 30:25; 30:24; 30:25; 30:25.

370 boxers are contesting the championships. 28 federations, in all, are competing at the tournament: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, England, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.

IABA last contested this tournament in 2022 and returned with a massive haul of ten medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Ava Henry (Docklands) and Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) claimed gold; silvers were won by Grace Conway Dowling (Tredagh), Niamh Keogh (Olympic L), Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) and Jamie Collins (Drimnagh). Bronze medalists were Alfie Jordan (Olympic L), John Harty (Portlaoise), Cillian Reilly Lennon (Jobstown) and Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan).

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.