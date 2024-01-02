THE GOAT – Katie Taylor voted Ireland’s Greatest

Katie Taylor is Ireland’s greatest sportsperson according to a recent poll.

The Irish Icon finished ahead of the likes of Roy Keane, Johnny Sexton, Conor McGregor and Brian O’Driscoll to be crowned the Irish GOAT.

The Bray native, who changed the sport of boxing both amateur and pro, topped a poll conducted by Boylesports, with 20% of the vote. The two-weight undisputed world champion finished six percent ahead of her hero Keane, who came second and Sexton who finished third.

Former Crumlin amateur McGregor finished fourth on the list with 9%. Barry McGuigan was the only boxer to appear on the list receiving 1% of the vote.

Meanwhile, fans put a Taylor fight at Croke Park towards the top of their wish list for 2024 with 26% of those polled saying that is what they would most like to see happen next year. although the majority (51%) want to see Ireland retain the Six Nations in 2024.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Katie Taylor clearly packs a huge punch with Irish sports fans so we’ll see if they get their new year wish for a thrilling bout in Croke Park. It’s also evident that many sports fans aren’t over Ireland’s Rugby World Cup exit just yet, but the results show they remain confident the Boys in Green will bounce-back next year.”

Which Irish sportsperson do you consider to be Ireland’s Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)?

Katie Taylor 20%

Roy Keane 14%

Johnny Sexton 13%

Conor McGregor 9%

Brian O’Driscoll 7%

George Best 7%

Sonia O’Sullivan 5%

Robbie Keane 3%

Rory McIlroy 2%

Ruby Walsh 2%

Sean Kelly 2%

Stephen Cluxton 2%

Henry Shefflin 2%

Stephen Roche 2%

Padraig Harrington 1%

Barry McGuigan 1%

Ronnie Delaney 1%

Shane Lowry 1%

Other 1%

N/A – Don’t know/ No one in particular 4%

Which, if any, of the following would you most like to see happen in 2024?

Ireland to win the Six Nations 51%

Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park 36%

Record Irish medals won at the 2024 Olympics in Paris 28%

Roy Keane to takeover as manager of the Republic of Ireland 22%

Ireland to win the Eurovision 18%

Dublin to win the 2024 All-Ireland football final 16%

Mayo to win an All-Ireland 15%

Border poll on Irish reunification 12%

Irish to have a clean sweep at Cheltenham 11%

Ryan Tubridy to enter the I’m a Celebrity jungle 10%

Conor McGregor to run for President 9%

Oasis to reunite 9%

None of the above 2%