GOING FOR GOLD – Six Team NI fight for Commonwealth Gold

Siz Team NI will contest Sunday’s Commonwealth Games finals in Birmingham’s NEC Hall 4, following a successful semi-final Saturday.

70kg Eireann Nugent, of Immaculata BC, was the first boxer between the ropes. She is contesting her first tournament in 11 years, and took on tough opposition in Rosie Eccles of Wales. Eireann boxed valiantly, but the 5-0 decision went to her opponent on a scoreline of 25:30, 25:30, 25: 30, 26:30, 25:30. Eireann comes home with bronze.

Next up was World No. 5, and 2018 Gold Coast Games silver medallist, Carly McNaul. She boxed Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli and was dominant from the off, claiming her final berth on a scorecard of: 30:24, 30:25, 30:25, 30: 25, 30: 24. Carly, of Ormeau Road BC, meets Zareen Nikat of India in her final on Sunday at 2:30pm.

Reignig European U22 bronze medallist and European silver medallist, Dylan Eagleson of St. Paul’s BC met Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the bantamweight semi – Dylan won through to his final on a 3-2 split: 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 27:30, 29:28. He takes on Abraham Mensah of Ghana in tomorrow’s final at 2.45pm.

Reigning 63kg World Champion, Amy Broadhurst of St. Bronagh’s ABC, contesting the Commonwealth Games at 60kg, boxed Cynthia Ogunsemilore in her semi final, and knocked her opponent down in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Judges scored the bout: 30: 24, 30: 26, 30: 26, 30:27, 30: 24. Amy meets Gemma Richardson of England in Sunday’s final at 4:15pm.

Team NI’s Carly McNaul

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, and 2018 Gold Coast Games silver medallist, Aidan Walsh, contested his semi final against Garan Croft of Wales and came away with the 4-1 split decision win: 30:27, 30:27, 27:30, 30:27, 29: 28. The Emerald BC boxer contests his final against Tiago Osorio Muxanga of Mozambique on Sunday at 3:45pm.

57kg Jude Gallagher, of Two Castles BC, to date the busiest Team NI boxer in the tournament, was scheduled to box his semi-final against Canada’s Keoma-Ali AL-Ahmadieh. The Canadian boxer gave a walkover, and Jude progresses to tomorrow’s final, where he’ll meet Ghana’s Joseph Commey at 7:00pm.

Record-breaking Michaela Walsh, now a 3 time Commonwealth Games medallist, won the right to up-grade her hardware in her semi-final today. The Emerald BC boxer, featherweight 5th in the world, met South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mguni and was the 5-0 winner: 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 26:30, 27: 30. Her final, against Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria, takes place at 7pm.

Team NI’s Michaela Walsh

Medal ceremonies will take place after every bout, and are factored in to the programme.

Team NI Commonwealth Games Finals Schedule:

2:30pm: 50kg Carly McNaul V Zareen Nikat of India

2:45pm: 54kg Dylan Eagleson V Abraham Mensah of Ghana

3:45pm: 71kg Aidan Walsh V Tiago Osorio Muxanga of Mozambique

4:15pm: 60kg Amy Broadhurst V Gemma Richardson of England

7:00pm: 57kg Jude Gallagher V Joseph Commey of Ghana

7:15pm: 57kg Michaela Walsh V Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria.

All tournament reports, reports and schedules are available here

Team NI’s Dylan Eagleson

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC – Quarter Finalist

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – Finalist

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC– Quarter Finalist

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– Finalist

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- Finalist

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– Finalist

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– Finalist

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– Bronze medallist

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– Finalist

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

Team NI’s Aidan Walsh

Performance Lead: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee

Team NI’s Jude Gallagher