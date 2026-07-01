Davestradamus? Thomas Carty Says Dave Allen’s Fight Prediction Is ‘Completely Wrong’

Dave Allen got one thing right at the Katie Taylor undercard press conference, but the English heavy is no boxing Nostradamus, smiles Thomas Carty.

The Doncaster native, who will share the ring with Carty at Croke Park on September 5, shared a very specific prediction for the fight when in Dublin on Tuesday.

The experienced heavyweight said he’d lose the first half against a ‘superior boxer’ but win the fight down the stretch.

Celtic Warrior, Carty, agrees he is the better boxer but says his September 5 rival is wrong about how the bout will pan out.

Indeed, the BUI Celtic champion hints the fight won’t make it to the stage where Allen believes he’ll begin to dominate.

“He wouldn’t be wrong when saying I’m the better boxer,” Carty smiled.

“But his opinion is we’re going to do ten rounds? He says I’ll win the first five and then he’s going to bowl me over in the second five.

Dubln, Ireland: Dave Allen and Thomas Carty during todays Matchroom boxing Undercard Press Conference announcing their upcoming Heavyweight Contest. 30 June 2026 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“He’ll be sadly upset that he’s going to be completely wrong on that one.”

Outside of predicting victory, proceedings have been cordial between the pair.

That may change come fight week but for now the Irish side of the anticipated fight says there is no need for needle.

“There’s no need to fake it. The show is sold out. There’s no need to put any fake bad blood in there.”

However, respect won’t stop him looking for an early finish.

“My intentions are fully to knock Dave Allen out. Anybody past 18 stone, if you catch somebody clean it’s over.

“Let’s state the obvious here. We’re big blokes,” he adds before keeping equally as straigh to the point when asked for a prediction.

“Thomas Carty win.

“On the biggest night in Irish boxing history ever.”