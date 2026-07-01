Hearn Says Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Ring Walk Will Eclipse Every Career Achievement

Eddie Hearn says walking to the ring with Katie Taylor at Croke Park will be the ‘greatest moment’ of what has been a successful career to date.

One of, if not the biggest, promoters on the planet has guided the careers of numerous big names and, as such, enjoyed some massive nights in the sport.

The Matchroom CEO was behind a record-setting Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko bout at Wembley, signed a billion-dollar partnership with DAZN, helped change the face of Women’s Boxing with Irish Icon Taylor and much more.

However, giving the trailblazing Irish star the farewell she deserves is among his proudest achievements and watching her compete in front of 80,000-plus at GAA Headquarters will be a career highlight.

“Out of everything I’ve ever done in the sport, when she walks out at Croke Park that will be the greatest moment of my career,” the Essex fight maker said.

“It will be the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed in sport, let alone boxing. Imagine the noise and the atmosphere. Katie is the most wonderful person. It’s an honour to be associated with her and what a finish to her career.”

Hearn was in Dublin on Tuesday, to announce the undercard for the Taylor bill– including an eagerly awaited Heavyweight clash between Dave Allen and Ireland’s own, Thomas Carty.

Allen (26-9-2, 20 KOs), who last summer upset Johnny Fisher in London, recently came up short in two recent huge battles with Arslanbek Makhmudov and Filip Hrgovic. But the Doncaster favourite returned to winning ways earlier this month with a points win over Ross McGuigan.

Carty, meanwhile, was successful in his last outing back in March when he defeated German Skobenko on points almost a year after his only career defeat to date when he suffered a severe knee injury during his American debut against Dajuan Calloway.

Dubln, Ireland: Eddie Hearn Group Chairman of Matchroom during todays Matchroom boxing Undercard Press Conference event. 30 June 2026 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In an exciting all-Irish clash, No.1 ranked mandatory challenger for the IBF World Welterweight Championship, and Limerick’s own, Paddy Donovan (15-2, 11 KOs) meets Belfast’s battle-hardened Tyrone McKenna (25-6-1, 8 KOs).

Katie Taylor’s cousin – the former UFC star turned professional boxer – Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann (4-0, 1 KO) will be hoping to set the tone earlier in the night as she looks to extend her winning start to life with Matchroom Boxing when she faces Yorkshire’s Sylwia Doligala (8-2-2).

Rising Super Middleweight prospect Taylor Bevan (9-0, 8 KOs), who earlier this month celebrated a home win at Southampton’s St Mary’s, will be looking for back-to-back stadium show wins as he takes on undefeated Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan (6-0, 1 KO).

Dublin, Ireland – September 26: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Press Conference to announce their upcoming undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title fight in Dublin on November 25. 26 September 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor speaks with Eddie Hearn.

Liverpool Super Bantamweight Joe McGrail (13-0, 6 KOs) bids for WBA Continental Gold glory when he collides with Coleraine’s unbeaten Matthew Boreland (7-0, 2 KOs)

It’s Dublin versus Belfast as two Middleweight rivals in Paul Ryan (10-2, 4 KOs) and Paddy Gallagher (17-6, 10 KOs) go head-to-head.

Plus, two of Queensberry Promotions up-and-coming starlets look to shine on home soil as Dublin Heavyweight Adam Olaniyan (2-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin Super Welterweight Bobbi Flood (2-0, 1 KO) plan to get the home fans in the mood for a historic night for Irish sport.