Eddie Hearn Hopeful Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Farewell Will Be Free-to-Air on RTE

Irish boxing fans unable to secure a ticket for Katie Taylor’s historic Croke Park homecoming could still get the chance to watch the event without a DAZN subscription.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed discussions are underway to bring Taylor’s September 5 showdown with Flora Pili to free-to-air television in Ireland.

The Bray legend will headline the biggest event in Irish boxing history as she bids to bring the curtain down on her remarkable career on the grandest of stages.

Hearn says Matchroom and streaming partner DAZN are exploring the possibility of sharing the broadcast with an Irish free-to-air broadcaster to ensure the country’s biggest boxing event reaches the widest possible audience. Irish-boxing.com understands that the terrestrial TV channel is RTE.

“Those conversations are happening,” Hearn told Off The Ball.

“You’ve got to marry that with DAZN paying a lot of money to make it possible, but also we want to make sure as many people see it as we can, and they’re open to it as well.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was an additional broadcaster on September 5.”

The last time national broadcaster RTE showed live professional boxing was in 2011 when they aired Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey’s fight with the legendary Guillermo Rigondeaux.