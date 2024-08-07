Domestic Bliss – Two mouthwatering Irish classes confirmed for Make or Break card

The Warehouse will play host to two mouthwatering domestic clashes on October 4.

Not long after JB Promotions had confirmed an Irish title fight between Senan Kelly and Declan Geraghty, a Robbie Burke – Graham McCormack clash has been announced for the undercard.

Kelly – Geraghty is a mouthwatering Irish welterweight title fight, as two fighters hunting down the green strap to no avail solve the problem by fighting each other.

Kildare’s Kelly put himself in Irish title frame with one of the best BUI Celtic title wins in recent time, out classing Welsh champion Jake Tinklin at the same venue last year.

Since that breakout win, the JB Promotions fighter has been on the hunt for a title upgrade but a number of proposed matchups never materailised.

Geraghty, who is at a different stage of his career, winding down rather than revving up, hasn’t had title luck either.

The two-weight National Elite winner suffered green strap heartaches when a massive anticipated clash with Dylan Moran was cancelled a week out from the fight and a title tussle with Owen O’Neill pulled on weigh-in day.

Both now get the chance to be called champion of their country on October 4 and in a compact venue made for Irish title atmospheres.

It will also be loud when Limerick and Dublin collide, as McCormack and Burke fight over six at super middleweight.

There won’t be a title up for grabs but considering both fighters have said this is their final year there may be a lot more on the line.

There is a winner stays on feel to this one. The victor moves back toward title contention while the loser may just call it a day.