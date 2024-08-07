MEDAL ALERT – Dominic Barrett steps onto European Schools podium

A new Barrett is doing it out of Galway.

Dominic Barrett stepped into the International spotlight this evening as he claimed European Schools bronze at the very least.

The Titans 70kg operator cemented his status as a prospect of note with a brilliant performance and a 5-0 win over Turkey’s Ibrahim Taksin in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The five-time Irish champion will now box for silver on Thursday.

There was no quarter-final joy for 75kg Ethan Duffy, 50kg Francis Maughan or 48kg Christy Joyce, as they lost there respective last eight clashes.

The victory increases Ireland’s medal tally to seven as Barret joins Ruth Dossen, Alannah Murphy, Aleigha Murphy, Vanessa Doyle, Kayla Harris and Robin O’Reilly as a medal winner.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon