No need to ‘spare a thought’ for Kelyn Cassidy – Waterford fighter buoyed by classic Olympic final

It was billed in wider circles as a final not to be missed and in Irish parlance the ‘spare a thought for Kelyn Cassidy‘ decider.

Nurbek Oralbay versus Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the 80kg gold medal fight proved a fight worth watching but their brilliant nine-round battle didn’t leave Waterford’s Cassidy licking his wounds.

Indeed, quite the opposite, the all-action affair buoyed the 26-year-old southpaw.

The St Saviours Crystal’s light heavyweight watched the fight from home and effectively did so because both of the final participants.

Cassidy was beaten by both in the separate Olympic qualifier fights. Both defeats were heartbreaking 3/2 splits, the loss to the decorated Ukrainian particularly cruel as it came after point deductions in the final round.

Watching both trade leather for gold in such fashion could have inspired ‘what if’ thoughts in the Deise dancer, but rather than think what may have been, Cassidy looked at it as a sign of future success.

Speaking online Cassidy said the world-class final is proof of the level he has at.

“Falling short to both guys on not one but two 3/2 split decisions denying me a quota spot for the Paris Olympic games, heartbreaking but looking at these two battle it out for top spot on the podium world No: 1&2, really shows the level I’m at.”

The brilliant finale was eventually won by the all-action Oleksandr Khyzhniak.