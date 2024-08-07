Seven shoot for silver in European Schools Championships 

Seven Irish fighters shoot for silver in the European School Championships on a busy Thursday for Irish boxing.

With the memory of Kellie Harrington’s amazing Olympic success fresh in their minds, the starlets will look to improve continental bronze to silver.

Alannah Murphy, Vanesa Doyle, Kayla Harris, Aleigha Murphy, Ruth Dossen, Robin O’Reilly and Dominic Barret all mine for a more precious metal.

In Ring A’s Afternoon Session (Bout 6) 44kg Alannah Murphy boxes for a place in the finals against Glafira Rokhina of Russia.

In Bout 9, 60kg Doyle meets Petritsi Panagiota. In Ring B’s Bout 2, 38kg Harris opens her campaign against Russia’s Ivana Rolikova. In Bout 6 of the same ring and session, 46kg Aleigha Murphy contests against Turkey’s Sude Temucin.

Featherweight Ruth Dossen meets Italy’s Mira Amadori bout 10. In Bout 12, 64kg Robin O’Reilly also meets Italian opposition, in the form of Gaia Caldarella.

Bout 10 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 70kg Dominic Barret contests for a place in the final against Moldova’s Alexandru Bujor.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon